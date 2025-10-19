Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro launching in India next month: here's what to expect

Oppo will launch its flagship devices, Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, in India next month. The Chinese smartphone maker has shared the colour variants of the new devices ahead of launch.

Aman Gupta
Updated19 Oct 2025, 10:05 PM IST
Oppo Find X9 and X9 pro are both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor
Oppo Find X9 and X9 pro are both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor(Oppo)

Oppo has confirmed that its new flagship devices, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will launch in India next month. The two devices have been teased in India ahead of the launch, and the Chinese smartphone maker has also shared some key details about them.

​For instance, the Find X9 will come in India in Titanium Grey and Space Black colors. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro will come in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal variants.

You may be interested in

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.82-inch Display Size

₹80990

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

  • Checkclassic black and lavender
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage
Amazon

₹89999

Get This

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹89999

Get This

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • CheckChalk White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G

  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check56GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.78-inch Display Size

₹69999

Check Details

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64998

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹74999

₹80999

Get This

OPPO Find X8 5G

OPPO Find X8 5G

  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.59 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹69999

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Also Read | OnePlus 15 to confirmed to launch in India soon: Expected specs, features

​The two phones have already been launched in their home market, which should give us a good idea of what to expect from them.

​Oppo Find X9 specifications:

​The Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,600 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. Both the X9 and X9 Pro come with an IP68/IP69 rating (just like last year) and support for an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

​The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor with Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU. it comes with support for 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Also Read | iQOO 15 full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

​The Oppo Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging. The phone runs on ColorOS 16 and Android 16.

​On the optics front, the device comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT808 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle lens, and a Sony LYT600 3x periscope telephoto lens. To the front is a 32MP Sony IMX612 sensor for selfies and video calls.

​Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications:

​The Oppo Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. There is support for Dolby Vision and 3840Hz ultra-high-frequency PWM dimming, just like the vanilla variant.

​It runs on the same Dimensity 9500 processor as the X9, with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

​Optics-wise, it packs a 50MP Sony LYT828 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 200MP Samsung HP5 3x periscope telephoto lens with up to 120 times digital zoom. The front shooter is a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor with 4K video recording support.

​The X9 Pro packs a 7,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsOppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro launching in India next month: here's what to expect
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.