Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro launching in India next month: here's what to expect

Oppo has confirmed that its new flagship devices, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will launch in India next month. The two devices have been teased in India ahead of the launch, and the Chinese smartphone maker has also shared some key details about them.

​For instance, the Find X9 will come in India in Titanium Grey and Space Black colors. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro will come in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal variants.

​The two phones have already been launched in their home market, which should give us a good idea of what to expect from them.

​Oppo Find X9 specifications: ​The Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,600 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. Both the X9 and X9 Pro come with an IP68/IP69 rating (just like last year) and support for an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

​The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor with Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU. it comes with support for 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

​The Oppo Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging. The phone runs on ColorOS 16 and Android 16.

​On the optics front, the device comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT808 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle lens, and a Sony LYT600 3x periscope telephoto lens. To the front is a 32MP Sony IMX612 sensor for selfies and video calls.

​Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications: ​The Oppo Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. There is support for Dolby Vision and 3840Hz ultra-high-frequency PWM dimming, just like the vanilla variant.

​It runs on the same Dimensity 9500 processor as the X9, with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

​Optics-wise, it packs a 50MP Sony LYT828 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 200MP Samsung HP5 3x periscope telephoto lens with up to 120 times digital zoom. The front shooter is a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor with 4K video recording support.