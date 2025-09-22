Oppo Find X9 series with Dimensity 9500 processor, ColorOS 16 to launch on 16 October: What to expect?

Oppo has confirmed that it will launch the latest models in its X series lineup, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, at an event in China on October 16. The new flagship devices will be among the first to debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which was announced at an event earlier today.

​The Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro will be the first devices to feature the company's new ColorOS 16 UI, which is based on Android 16. The new UI will be introduced a day earlier on October 15.

​The Find X9 is confirmed to come with a 7,025mAh battery while the Find X9 Pro is set to come with a 7,500mAh battery.

​Apart from being powered by the Dimensity 9500 processor, Oppo is also claiming to integrate the phone with its latest Trinity Engine for delivering “groundbreaking performance and efficiency.”

​The Find X8 series was powered by the Dimensity 9400 series. Compared to that, MediaTek says it has made 33% higher GPU gains and 42% more power efficiency gains.

​Oppo says it is also using a customized cooling system in the Find X9 to provide smooth and stable performance to the new flagship devices.

​While the partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad is over, Oppo is continuing to partner with the Swedish company for the lenses on its Find X9 lineup.

​If leaks are to be believed, the Oppo Find X9 Pro could come with a primary 200MP shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto shooter. The X9, on the other hand, could feature a triple 50MP setup along with a 32MP selfie shooter.

​Similar to their predecessor, both the Find X9 and X9 Pro should come with support for IP68 & IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning they should potentially be able to handle being submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes, as well as cold or hot water jets from any direction.

