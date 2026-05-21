Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch LIVE: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s price revealed ahead of launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch LIVE: Oppo is all set to debut its latest flagship device, the X9 Ultra and X9s, in India today. The Find X9 Ultra will come with Hasselblad branding will take on the likes of Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications:

Oppo has confirmed that the X9 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak outdoor brightness. The phone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor wih support for Oppo's Trinity Engine for faster CPU, GPU and AI performance.

The latest Oppo flagship comes with a 7,050 mAh battery with support for 100W of SUPERVOOC wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging.

The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating while running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo Find X9s specifications:

The Find X9s comes with a 6.59inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

The device will be available in three colorways: Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky, and Midnight Grey.

For optics, the phone features a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP teleophoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The X9s comes with a 7,025 mAH battery with support for 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging.