Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch LIVE: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s price revealed ahead of launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch LIVE: Oppo is all set to debut its latest flagship device, the X9 Ultra and X9s, in India today. The Find X9 Ultra will come with Hasselblad branding will take on the likes of Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications:
Oppo has confirmed that the X9 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak outdoor brightness. The phone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor wih support for Oppo's Trinity Engine for faster CPU, GPU and AI performance.
The latest Oppo flagship comes with a 7,050 mAh battery with support for 100W of SUPERVOOC wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging.
The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating while running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
Oppo Find X9s specifications:
The Find X9s comes with a 6.59inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.
The device will be available in three colorways: Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky, and Midnight Grey.
For optics, the phone features a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP teleophoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.
The X9s comes with a 7,025 mAH battery with support for 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. For thermal management, the Find X9 Ultra uses a 3D Cryo-velocity Cooling System with Encapsulated Thermal Unit Technology.
The phone comes with a massive 7,050mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.
OPPO Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 2K ProXDR display with a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak outdoor brightness of 3,600 nits. The phone comes with support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Swiss SGS Five-star Certification and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra and X9s be launched today at 12noon IST. The launch will likely be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube but we don't have official confirmation from the company just yet.
The Find X9s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor based on 3nm process. There is also support for up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/ 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage
Oppo Find X9s price has gone live on e-commerce platforms. The X9s is priced at ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹89,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra price has reportedly gone live on a few e-commerce platforms which gives us a hint at the pricing of the new phone. The X9 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹1,69,999.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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