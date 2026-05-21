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Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch LIVE: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s price revealed ahead of launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch LIVE: Oppo Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra will be launching soon in India. Check out the expected price, specs and other details about the two phones.

Aman Gupta
Updated21 May 2026, 11:13:59 AM IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra will debut in India today
Oppo Find X9 Ultra will debut in India today

Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch LIVE: Oppo is all set to debut its latest flagship device, the X9 Ultra and X9s, in India today. The Find X9 Ultra will come with Hasselblad branding will take on the likes of Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications:

Oppo has confirmed that the X9 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak outdoor brightness. The phone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor wih support for Oppo's Trinity Engine for faster CPU, GPU and AI performance.

The latest Oppo flagship comes with a 7,050 mAh battery with support for 100W of SUPERVOOC wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging.

The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating while running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo Find X9s specifications:

The Find X9s comes with a 6.59inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

The device will be available in three colorways: Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky, and Midnight Grey.

For optics, the phone features a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP teleophoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The X9s comes with a 7,025 mAH battery with support for 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging.

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21 May 2026, 11:13:42 AM IST

OPPO Find X9 Ultra processor and battery

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. For thermal management, the Find X9 Ultra uses a 3D Cryo-velocity Cooling System with Encapsulated Thermal Unit Technology.

The phone comes with a massive 7,050mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

21 May 2026, 11:09:23 AM IST

Oppo Find X9 Ultra display

OPPO Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 2K ProXDR display with a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak outdoor brightness of 3,600 nits. The phone comes with support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Swiss SGS Five-star Certification and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.

21 May 2026, 10:54:30 AM IST

Where to watch Oppo Find X9 series launch?

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra and X9s be launched today at 12noon IST. The launch will likely be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube but we don't have official confirmation from the company just yet.

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21 May 2026, 10:43:29 AM IST

Oppo Find X9s processor

The Find X9s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor based on 3nm process. There is also support for up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/ 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage

21 May 2026, 10:37:47 AM IST

Oppo Find X9s price revealed

Oppo Find X9s price has gone live on e-commerce platforms. The X9s is priced at 79,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 89,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model.

21 May 2026, 10:33:15 AM IST

Oppo Find X9 Ultra price revealed ahead of launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra price has reportedly gone live on a few e-commerce platforms which gives us a hint at the pricing of the new phone. The X9 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 1,69,999.

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