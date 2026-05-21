Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Price, camera, display and more compared

The battle for flagship camera phones is no longer limited to Samsung and Apple devices with both Oppo and Vivo launching their Ultra devices in India. The X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra come with the latest Qualcomm chips, big batteries, fast charging capabilties while packing the top of the line camera hardware.

Here's how both the phones compare:

Display and design

The Vivo X300 Ultra and OPPO Find X9 Ultra feature nearly identical display specs with both the phones coming iwth a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3168×1440 resolution

The Find X9 Ultra comes with Dolby Vision support, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. Meanwhile, the X300 Ultra packs Armor Glass protection with HDR10+ support and includes 2160Hz PWM dimming alongside DC-like dimming.

On the design side, OPPO's flagship measures 8.65mm to 9.1mm depending on colour option and weighs up to 236g. The X300 Ultra, on the other hand, is marginally slimmer at 8.19mm to 8.49mm and starts at 232g.

Both smartphones come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Performance and software

Both the Ultra devices are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and is paired with the Adreno 840 GPU.

The Find X9 Ultra comes with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage while the X300 Ultra offers more flexibility with storage options ranging from 12GB RAM + 256GB storage up to a 16GB + 1TB Satellite Edition variant.

It's hard to pick a winner on the software front either with both the X300 Ultra and Find X9 Ultra coming with Android 16 based custom skin. Both Origin OS 6 and ColorOS 16 are feature rich and software will remain a personal choice based on what skin you may like.

Camera:

Cameras are the highlight of both the devices. The Find X9 Ultra packs a 200MP Sony Lytia-901 primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 200MP 3x telephoto shooter and a dedicated 50MP 10x periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 120x digital zoom.

Meanwhile, Vivo X300 Ultra packs a ZEISS backed camera setup with a 200MP Sony LYTIA-901 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 200MP ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom and telephoto macro support. The phone also comes with a dedicated VS1+ imaging chip to improve raw image data on photos and videos.

On the front, both devices feature a 50MP selfie camera.

The X300 Ultra is compatible with a separately sold Photographer Kit, which attaches to the phone to capture distant action with great optical detail. Simiarly, the Find X9 Ultra is compatible with a separately sold OPPO teleconverter kit

Battery and charging:

The X300 Ultra comes with a 6,600mAh battery that supports 90W ultra-fast flash charging and 40W wireless charging.

The Find X9 Ultra comes with a bigger 7,050mAh battery with support for faster 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Price

The Find X9 Ultra comes at a price of 1,69,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB variant in India. Meanwhile, the X300 Ultra is priced at t ₹1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model.

Which phone has an edge?

On paper, both phones are pretty evenly matches with the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 144Hz AMOLED displays and IP69 rating. However, the Find X9 Ultra seems to have slight edge in the specs department with a larger battery, faster charging speeds and beter zoom capabilties with a 10x periscope lens.