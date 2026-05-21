Oppo Find X9 Ultra with Hasselblad cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and features

Oppo has launched its latest camera flagship in India, the Find X9 Ultra. The new device comes with a Hasselblad-branded camera setup and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will take on the likes of the recently launched Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is priced at ₹1,69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate in select gaming scenarios and a peak HDR brightness of 3,600 nits. The phone comes with support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. For thermal management, the Find X9 Ultra uses an Encapsulated Thermal Unit along with an advanced vapour chamber and high-performance graphite.
The phone comes with a massive 7,050mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.
On the optics front, the Find X9 Ultra houses a 200-megapixel primary shooter with OIS, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and Sensor Shift Optical Stabilization, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.
For users needing even more reach, the device is compatible with a separately sold Oppo Hasselblad 300mm Explorer Teleconverter, which attaches to the phone to capture distant action with greater optical detail.
The Find X9 Ultra runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, which comes with several AI-backed photography and productivity features, including AI Mind Space, AI Menu Translation, and AI Recording.
|Category
|Specification
|Display
|6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1Hz to 120Hz (up to 144Hz in supported games), 3186 × 1440 resolution, 510ppi
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform
|RAM & Storage
|12GB LPDDR5X + 512GB UFS 4.1
|Battery & Charging
|7050mAh (typ) OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery; 100W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless
|Rear Cameras
|200MP Main (Sony LYTIA 901, f/1.5, OIS), 200MP 3x Telephoto (f/2.2, OIS), 50MP 10x Telephoto (f/3.5, Sensor Shift OIS), 50MP Ultra-Wide (f/2.0)
|Front Camera
|50MP (f/2.4)
|Video Recording
|4K 60fps Dolby Vision (all cameras), 4K 120fps Dolby Vision, 8K 30fps
|Zoom
|0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, 6x, 10x, 20x optical-quality zoom
|Camera Features
|Hasselblad Master Mode, XPAN Mode, RAW MAX, O-Log2, ACES, 3D LUT support
|Durability
|IP66, IP68, IP69; OPPO Armour Shield architecture
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Connectivity
|Google Gemini integration, cross-device support for Windows and Mac
|Operating System
|ColorOS 16
|Colours
|Tundra Umber, Canyon Orange
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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