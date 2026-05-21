Oppo Find X9s with 7025mAh battery and triple 50MP cameras launched in India: Price, specs and features

Oppo has expanded its X9 lineup in India with the launch of the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s. The new Find X9s comes with an LTPS AMOLED display, a Dimensity 9500s processor, 80W fast charging and a battery capacity of over 7,000mAh. Here's everything you need to know about Oppo's newest phone.

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Oppo Find X9s price: The Find X9s is priced at ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at ₹89,999. The phone will go on sale from May 28 via the OPPO e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart and mainline retail outlets.

The OPPO Find X9s is now available for pre-orders via the OPPO India online store, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores, with sales set to begin on May 28. Customers who pre-book the smartphone between May 14 and May 27 will receive a complimentary premium gift box worth ₹5,000. The box includes the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ and a premium cover case.

Oppo has also partnered with several financial institutions to offer no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months with zero down payment.

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The device is available in three nature-inspired colourways: Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky, and Midnight Grey.

Oppo Find X9s specs: The Find X9s features a 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for durability.

The newest member in the X9 lineup comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. For thermal management, the Find X9s also uses an Advanced Vapour Chamber Cooling System.

The phone comes with a massive 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and up to 55W fast charging via PD chargers.

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On the optics front, the Find X9s houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 telephoto lens with OIS and up to 120x Super Zoom, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front-facing camera. The Find X9s runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16.

Category Specification Display 6.59-inch 120Hz LTPS AMOLED, 2760 x 1256, 460 ppi, 3600 nits Peak Outdoors Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (TSMC 3nm Process) RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB / 12GB + 512GB (LPDDR5X + UFS 4.1) Battery & Charging 7025mAh (typ) 3rd-Gen OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery; 80W SUPERVOOC Wired, up to 55W USB-PD Rear Cameras 50MP Main (Sony LYT-700, f/1.8, OIS), 50MP 3x Telephoto (Sony LYT-600, f/2.6, OIS), 50MP Ultra-Wide (Samsung JN5, f/2.0) Front Camera 32MP SONY IMX615 (f/2.4) Durability IP66, IP68, IP69; SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop resistance; Corning Gorilla Glass 71 OS ColorOS 16 based on Android 16

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in