Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro with Dimensity 9500 processor launched: Price in India, specs, launch offers and more

Oppo Find X9 series has debuted in India with the Dimensity 9500 processor and over 7,000mAh batteries. The phones will compete against the likes of OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Vivo X300 series and other Chinese flagships.

Aman Gupta
Updated18 Nov 2025, 02:57 PM IST
Oppo X9 comes with Hassleblad branding for the cameras
Oppo X9 comes with Hassleblad branding for the cameras(Aman Gupta)

Weeks after launching the Find X9 series in China and other global markets, Oppo has launched its flagship lineup in India. The new devices will compete against a wave of other Chinese flagships that have either already launched like the OnePlus 15 or are launching in the next month or so like the Vivo X300 series and iQOO 15.

Also Read | OnePlus 15R confirmed to be launching in India: Price, specs and what to expect

Oppo X9 series pricing:

Oppo Find X9 is priced at 74,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and 84,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB model. The phone comes in Space Black and Titanium Grey colourways.

Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro comes at a price of 1,09,999. The phone will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colour variants.

Both the devices are now up for pre orders and will go on sale from 21 November on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo's own website and retail stores.

Also Read | How will ads work on ChatGPT? OpenAI CEO just gave a major hint

Oppo X9 specifications:

Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59 inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,600 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla 7i protection and carries IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

As mentioned earlier, the X9 comes powered by the Dimensity 9500 processor with the Arm Mali G1 Ultra MC12 GPU. The phone supports 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The X9 and X9 Pro run on the new ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 with support for five years of OS updates and six years of security patches. The X9 comes packed with a 7,025 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

As for optics, the X9 comes with a 50MP Sony LYT808 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra wide angle lens, a 50MP Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and a 2MP multi spectral lens. The front of the device packs a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Oppo X9 Pro specifications:

Oppo Find X9 Pro packs a larger 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits peak brightness. The phone also comes with Dolby Vision support similar to the vanilla variant but the Pro version gets better Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The X9 Pro comes in a single 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage variant. It comes with a larger 7,500 mAh battery and support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

On the optics front, the X9 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYT828 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra wide angle lens, a 200MP Samsung HP5 3x periscope telephoto lens and a 2MP multi spectral lens. The X9 Pro features a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor for selfies and video calls

