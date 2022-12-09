Oppo Inno Day scheduled on this date; two new phones to be launched: Report

Oppo has confirmed the dates of its Oppo Inno Day, an annual technology conference, suggests the report. The technology company has teased on Weibo to announce the dates of its upcoming event that has been reported to be held between December 14 and 15. Moreover, Oppo is expected to launch its Oppo N2 and Oppo N2 Flip during the event.
As per a report by GizmoChina, Oppo has shared a new Weibo post to announce its second generation image chipset. Reportedly, the latest teaser reveals that the Chinese company will also debut the MariSilicon X Gen 2 picture processor at the Oppo Inno Day. This photography oriented chipset is likely to enhance the company’s image processing capabilities.
Oppo’s foldable handset is in talks and creating a lot of buzz. This alleged smartphone has been reportedly spotted on China’s 3C certification website. It is likely to be launched in December in its home country.
As per Digital Chat Station, a notable tipster, the Oppo Find N2 foldable handset is likely to feature a 7.1-inch display with 120Hz foldable OLED screen. It is also expected to come with the MariSilicon X chips for enhanced photography experience in poor lighting conditions.
The front base of this alleged upcoming smartphone can feature a 5.54-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 2120x1080 pixels resolution. This smartphone is expected to come in three colour variants which are Green, Black and White.
Speaking of the SoC, it is expected that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and might run on Android 13 OS topped with Oppo’s own layer of ColorOS13 UI.
For optics, the foldable smartphone can feature a tripe rear camera setup which is expected to come with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 48 MP Sony IMX581 sensor with a 114 degree angle and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens.
Interestingly, there can be a Oppo Find N Flip lined up as well. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is likely to feature a 6.8-inch foldable OLED screen and a 3.26-inch OLED cover display. For optics, it might feature a 50 MP dual rear camera setup and house a 32MP selfie camera.