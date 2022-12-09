Oppo Inno Day scheduled on this date; two new phones to be launched: Report

Oppo has confirmed the dates of its Oppo Inno Day, an annual technology conference, suggests the report. The technology company has teased on Weibo to announce the dates of its upcoming event that has been reported to be held between December 14 and 15. Moreover, Oppo is expected to launch its Oppo N2 and Oppo N2 Flip during the event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}