Oppo K13 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Oppo K13 5G includes a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, 7,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. Priced at 17,999, it features a 50MP camera and IP65 rating for water resistance. Sales begin April 25.

Aman Gupta
Updated21 Apr 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Oppo K13 5G packs a massive 7,000mAh battery capacity
Oppo K13 5G packs a massive 7,000mAh battery capacity(Oppo)

The competition in sub 20,000 price segment is showing no signs of slowing down as Oppo has brought its own contender in the already boiling pot with the K13 5G. The new device will compete with the likes of some tough incumbents in the segment like the iQOO Z10x/Vivo T4x, Infinix Note 50s and Realme P3.

Also Read | Oppo F29 Pro Review: Stylish, sturdy and pricey

Oppo K13 5G price:

Oppo K13 5G is priced at 17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM/256GB model is priced at 19,999.

Moreover, the phone will also get a 1,000 bank discount or exchange offer for launch day, taking the price down to 16,999 and 18,999 respectively.

The new device will go on sale on 25 April and will be available to buy from Flipkart, Oppo's own website and offline stores.

Oppo K13 5G price

Oppo K13 5G specifications:

Oppo K13 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a boxy design with a thickness of 8.45 mm and a weight of 208 grams.

Also Read | Infinix Note 50x 5G Review: A budget beast with one glaring flaw

In terms of water and dust resistance, the K13 5G comes with an IP65 rating, which means that it can handle a little splash and even light rainfall, but not full submersion under water.

The Oppo K13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the K13 5G comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Just like any other recent Oppo phone, the K13 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The USP of this phone is its battery capacity of 7,000mAh (second only to the iQOO Z10's 7,300mAh) and support for 80W of wired fast charging.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsOppo K13 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 12:40 PM IST
