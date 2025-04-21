Oppo K13 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

The competition in sub ₹20,000 price segment is showing no signs of slowing down as Oppo has brought its own contender in the already boiling pot with the K13 5G. The new device will compete with the likes of some tough incumbents in the segment like the iQOO Z10x/Vivo T4x, Infinix Note 50s and Realme P3.

Oppo K13 5G price: Oppo K13 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM/256GB model is priced at ₹19,999.

Moreover, the phone will also get a ₹1,000 bank discount or exchange offer for launch day, taking the price down to ₹16,999 and ₹18,999 respectively.

The new device will go on sale on 25 April and will be available to buy from Flipkart, Oppo's own website and offline stores.

Oppo K13 5G specifications: Oppo K13 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a boxy design with a thickness of 8.45 mm and a weight of 208 grams.

In terms of water and dust resistance, the K13 5G comes with an IP65 rating, which means that it can handle a little splash and even light rainfall, but not full submersion under water.

The Oppo K13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the K13 5G comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

