Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro to launch in India on 11 August: Expected price, specs and more

Oppo has confirmed that its new K13 Turbo series will be making its debut in India on 11 August. The two phones K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro will be available via an exclusive partnership with Flipkart and the biggest USP of these devices is set to be the inbuilt cooling fan technology which Oppo says is the first for any Indian phone.

Oppo K13 Turbo series: What is confirmed? Oppo has confirmed that there will be Turbo Breathing Light on Oppo K13 Turbo Pro which will see two Mist Shadow LEDs around the camera island and eight colour RGB lighting.

Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo will have a Turbo Luminous Ring around the tactical edge that will emit a soft fluorescent light in the dark when exposed to UV or natural light.

As for colour variants, K13 Turbo Pro will be available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick sheens. The K13 Turbo, on the other hand, will also have a White Knight variant while the Purple Phantom and Midnight Maverick options remain the same as the Pro model.

The phone is also confirmed to come with an inbuilt cooling fan that spins at up to 18000 rpm and activates based on the temperature and load on the device in order to keep the temperatures in check. Oppo says that the inbuilt fan technology can lead to rapid heat dissipation and a temperature drop of two to four degrees Celsius even in high load conditions like playing games or having the phone directly under sunlight.

Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro specifications While Oppo has not officially revealed the specifications of K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, the midrange phones have already been launched in China which gives us a fair idea of what to expect from the device's India variant.

Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro feature the same 6.8 inch 1.5K flat OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. They get an IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance rating and an indisplay fingerprint sensor.

On the performance front, the K13 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor with Mali G720 MC7 GPU. It is paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which was also seen in the iQOO Neo 10 (Review). It comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The two devices feature a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16 MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

They pack a 7000 mAh battery with support for 80 W of SuperVOOC wired fast charging. They will run on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 in India.

infinix

Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro price Oppo K13 Turbo starts at a price of 1,799 yuan in China (around ₹21,500) and goes up to 2,299 yuan (around ₹27,500) for the top-end variant. Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo Pro starts at a price of 1,999 yuan (around ₹24,000) in China and tops out at 2,699 yuan (around ₹32,500).