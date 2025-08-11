Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro with built-in cooling fan, 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Oppo has launched two new devices in its gaming-focused K13 Turbo series: the K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo. While the top-end variant will compete against the likes of Poco F7 and the OnePlus 13R, the vanilla version will give direct competition to the likes of OnePlus Nord 5 and iQOO Neo 10R.

Oppo K13 Turbo price and colour variants: Oppo K13 Turbo is priced at ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. The phone will go on sale from 18th August and, with launch offers, the effective price of the device drops to ₹24,999 and ₹26,999 respectively.

Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo Pro starts at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant. The new device will be available to buy from 15th August onwards, with an effective price of ₹34,999 and ₹36,999 respectively.

The phones will be available to buy from Flipkart, Oppo's own website, and the company's retail partners.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro comes in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick colour variants. Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo comes in Knight White, First Purple, and Midnight Marvier variants.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro specifications: Oppo K13 Turbo Pro comes with a 6.8-inch LTPS AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of global peak brightness. Both the K13 Turbo and Turbo Pro come with an IPX9 rating, meaning they can handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, but there is no dust protection.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with 8/12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Samsung OV02B1B primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX480 shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

In terms of software, the K13 Turbo Pro runs on Oppo's Color OS 15 based on Android 15 with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Oppo K13 Turbo specifications: The K13 Turbo comes with an identical specs sheet as the Pro version, including the software support, display, battery, and camera details.

The one thing that's changed, however, is that the K13 Turbo runs on the new MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor with support for up to 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

The USP of both devices is that they come with an in-built fan system which spins at a maximum speed of up to 18,000rpm and has just 0.1mm thin blades that help in cooling down the device while keeping the vibration noise and power consumption at a minimum, Oppo claims.

The company says that its cooling fan can get the temperatures down by 2–4 degrees Celsius even in high-load conditions like playing BGMI under direct sunlight.