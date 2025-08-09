Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G price in India, specifications, and everything expected

Oppo is all set to launch two new devices in its gaming-focused K13 Turbo series on 11th August. The new phones are touted to be the first-ever devices in the Indian market to come with in-built fan technology to keep the thermals in check.

On the heels of the launch of a new mid-ranger from Oppo, let's take a deep dive into all we know so far about the K13 Turbo Pro.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G India price: Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is priced at 1,999 yuan (around ₹24,000) in China for the base variant and goes up to 2,499 yuan (around ₹32,500) for the top-end variant.

If leaks are to be believed, the K13 Turbo could be priced between the ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 bracket in India, which would make it compete directly with the likes of Poco F7 and OnePlus 13R (Review).

Oppo K13 Turbo specifications: Oppo has confirmed the K13 Turbo Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the same SoC that was seen on the iQOO Neo 10 (Review). The phone will come with a 7,000 mm² VC cooling chamber and feature IPX9 water protection.

The phone will get a 7,000 mAh battery while featuring support for 80W wired fast charging. It will run on Oppo's ColorOS based on Android 15.

The K13 Turbo Pro will be available to buy via Flipkart and will come in three colour variants: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick.

While the company has not shared other details about the device yet, a look at the K13 Turbo Pro's China specs gives us a fair idea of what to expect.

The K13 Turbo Pro is expected to feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8 MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, the phone is likely to come with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It could feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

