Oppo K13 Turbo Pro vs Poco F7: Which phone is a better buy under ₹35,000?

Oppo has just launched its gaming-focused K13 Turbo Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone goes neck to neck with Poco’s recently launched F7 series in offering gamers an enticing option under the ₹35,000 price bracket.

Let's take a look at the detailed comparison of the two devices to find out which one is a better choice in this segment.

Display:

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro comes with a 6.8-inch LTPS AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of global peak brightness.

Meanwhile, the Poco F7 comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and 1,700 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i on the front.

Camera:

While I cannot compare the camera samples from both devices since I don't have the Poco F7 with me, their spec sheet itself says a lot about the two devices.

The Poco F7 comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and EIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It packs a 20MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The K13 Turbo Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP Samsung OV02B1B primary sensor with a 2MP depth shooter. On the front is a 16MP shooter.

The lack of a telephoto or ultra-wide-angle lens does hurt the K13 Turbo compared to the competition.

The Poco F7 can record a maximum of 1080p at 60fps, while the K13 Turbo Pro can also record a maximum of 1080p but at 30fps from the front shooter

Processor: Both phones come powered by the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with LPDDR5x RAM. While the Poco F7 supports UFS 4.1 storage, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro supports UFS 4.0 storage.

Battery and UI: Poco F7 comes with a 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the K13 Turbo Pro comes with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The Oppo device runs on Color OS 15 based on Android 15 with 2 years of promised OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The Poco F7, on the other hand, runs on Hyper OS 2 with 4 years of promised OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Additional features: Both the K13 Turbo Pro and Poco F7 come with an attractive design that will appeal to gamers. The K13 Turbo Pro does have a special tool in its kit with the addition of a centrifugal fan that automatically kicks in during heavy-duty tasks to keep the thermals in check.

Price: Oppo K13 Turbo Pro starts at ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, but during the upcoming sale, it will come down to an effective price of ₹36,999.

Meanwhile, the Poco F7 is priced at ₹31,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB model. With discounts and offers during sales, the phone can be found for around ₹30,000 on e-commerce websites.

Which phone should you buy under ₹ 35,000? Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is a bold attempt from the company to make a gaming phone that not only works like one but also screams that it is made for gamers. The new device matches the Poco F7 in processor, display, RAM, and storage options, but the lack of an ultra-wide-angle lens, smaller update cycle, and slightly higher price doesn't go in its favour.

Meanwhile, the addition of a new centrifugal fan inside the phone could be just the nudge needed to push users towards buying the new device, even if it is at a slight premium.