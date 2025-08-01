Oppo K13 Turbo series confirmed to launch in India with in-built fan technology: Price, specs and everything expected

Oppo has confirmed that its K13 Turbo series is launching in India with an in-built cooling fan to keep the thermals in check. While the Chinese smartphone maker has not confirmed the names of devices in its K13 Turbo series, it is more or less certain that the two devices will be called K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, given that they have already been unveiled in China.

Oppo has also confirmed that the new phones will come in three colour variants: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom and Midnight Mavericks.

Oppo claims that the K13 Turbo series will be the first devices in India with a built-in cooling fan. The company employs a variable speed centrifugal fan within the phone's body that spins at 18,000rpm and activates based on the temperature and load on the device in order to keep the temperatures in check.

The company says that its in-built fan technology can lead to rapid heat dissipation and a temperature drop of 2–4° Celsius even in high load conditions, like playing games or having the phone directly under sunlight.

While we don't have any official word on the specs of K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, the phones have already been launched in China, which gives us a clear idea on what to expect from their Indian variants.

Oppo K13 Turbo & Oppo K13 Turbo Pro specifications:

Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro feature the same 6.8-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. They get an IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the performance front, the K13 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor with Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which was also seen in the iQOO Neo 10 (Review). It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The two devices feature a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

They pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W of SuperVOOC wired fast charging. They will run on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 in India.

Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro price: Oppo K13 Turbo starts at a price of 1,799 yuan in China (around ₹21,500) and goes up to 2,299 yuan (around ₹27,500) for the top-end variant. Meanwhile, the K13 Turbo Pro starts at a price of 1,999 yuan (around ₹24,000) in China and tops out at 2,699 yuan (around ₹32,500).