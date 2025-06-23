Oppo K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300 chip, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

The Oppo K13x 5G, priced from 11,999, is now available in India. It boasts a Dimensity 6300 processor, 50MP primary camera, and 6,000mAh battery. The phone supports IP65 and MIL-STD-810H durability standards, launching on Flipkart on June 27.

Aman Gupta
Published23 Jun 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Oppo K13x features an IP65 water and dust resistance rating.
Oppo K13x features an IP65 water and dust resistance rating.

Oppo has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, the K13x 5G, which will compete in the sub- 15,000 price segment against the likes of Infininx Note 50s, iQOO Z10x and the Realme P3. The new phone comes with the Dimensity 6300 processor and a 50MP primary camera along with support for IP65 rating and military grade MIL-STD-810H rating for durability. 

Oppo K13x price: 

Oppo K13x is priced at 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 12,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and 14,999 for the top end 8GB RAM/256GB model. 

The phone comes in two colour variants: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. It will be available to buy on Flipkart and Oppo's own website from 27 June at 12PM. 

Oppo K13x specifications: 

Oppo K13x 5G features a 6.67 inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness with Panda Glass protection on top. 

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with options for 4/6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage with the option to expand storage up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. 

The new Oppo phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP OV50D primary shooter and a 2MP portrait shooter with a ability to record videos at a maximum of 1080p at 60fps. On the front is a 8MP front facing shooter which can record videos at a 1080p resolution and 30fps. 

The K13x 5G comes with Oppo's own Color OS 15 based on Android 15 and a promise of 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W of SuperVOOC fast charging. 

Oppo K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300 chip, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more
