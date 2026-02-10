Oppo K14x with 6.75-inch 120Hz display, 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Check price, full specs, and more

Oppo has launched its latest device in the budget friendly K14 lineup with its Android 16 powered OS, HD+ display, 6,500mAh battery and SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone will compete against the likes of Poco M7 Pro, iQOO Z10x and Realme P3x.

Oppo K14x 5G price:

Oppo K14x is priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. As part of the launch offers, Oppo is offering a ₹1,500 instant bank discount on SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards along with the option for availing 3 months of No Cost EMI>

The phone will be available to buy from 16 February from Flipkart, Oppo India website and via retail outlets. The device comes in two colour variants: : Prism Violet and Icy Blue.

Oppo K14x specifications:

Oppo K14x features a 6.75 inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,125 nits. It also features of IP64 water and splash resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand a bit of splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

On the performance front, the phone comes powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is also paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and 2MP portrait lens. On the front is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear facing shooter can record videos at 1080p 60fps while the selfie shooter is restricted to 1080p 30fps.