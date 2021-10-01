OPEN APP
Oppo has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India. The Oppo A55 comes with a triple Camera and 3D curved design.

The OPPO A55 will come in two variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available from 3 October for 15,490, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be available from 11 October onwards for 17,490 on Amazon and across mainline retail outlets. The device will be available in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colours. 

Features

The OPPO A55 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with 269ppi and 89.2% screen to body ratio. 

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 chipset with up to 6GB RAM. The device features a 5000mAh battery which is comes with 18W fast charge technology. The company claims that the charger can get the handset up to 33% in 30 minutes.

Camera

The OPPO A55 features a triple lens camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens, 2MP bokeh shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Its main camera comes with pixel-binning technology for brighter pictures in low-light conditions. 

OS

The smartphone runs Oppo Color OS 11.1, which has features such as System Booster, Idle Time Optimizer, Storage Optimizer, and UI First 3.0. Additionally, it gets gaming-centric features such as Game Focus Mode and Bullet Screen.

