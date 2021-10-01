Oppo launches A55 in India at starting price of ₹15,490. Check specs, other details1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
The Oppo A55 will come in two variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available from 3 October for ₹15,490
Oppo has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India. The Oppo A55 comes with a triple Camera and 3D curved design.
The OPPO A55 will come in two variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available from 3 October for ₹15,490, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be available from 11 October onwards for ₹17,490 on Amazon and across mainline retail outlets. The device will be available in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colours.
Features
The OPPO A55 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with 269ppi and 89.2% screen to body ratio.
The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 chipset with up to 6GB RAM. The device features a 5000mAh battery which is comes with 18W fast charge technology. The company claims that the charger can get the handset up to 33% in 30 minutes.
Camera
The OPPO A55 features a triple lens camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens, 2MP bokeh shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Its main camera comes with pixel-binning technology for brighter pictures in low-light conditions.
OS
The smartphone runs Oppo Color OS 11.1, which has features such as System Booster, Idle Time Optimizer, Storage Optimizer, and UI First 3.0. Additionally, it gets gaming-centric features such as Game Focus Mode and Bullet Screen.
