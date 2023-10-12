Oppo launches new foldable smartphone Find N3 Flip in India for 94,999

Oppo on Thursday launched its new foldable smartphone – Oppo Find N3 Flip – in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Find N3 Flip comes with a smaller outer screen compared to the Find N2 Flip and a triple-rear camera system.

Oppo had launched the Find N2 Flip earlier this year.

The Find N3 Flip will be available in the country from October 22.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip will cost ₹94,999. A cashback offer of ₹12,000 is available on purchase with ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank cards.

Existing Oppo users can exchange their current phone for the Find N3 Flip and will get an exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000.

The company is also offering a one-time free screen replacement, applicable within six months of purchase.

The smartphone also comes with an international warranty along with the pick and drop facility.

Specifications Oppo Find N3 Flip, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate screen. It weighs around 198 grams and thickness is 7.8mm when unfolded.

Dimensions of the new Oppo Find N3 Flip are roughly the same as the previous model.

Three rear cameras on the flip phone consists of a 50 megapixel (MP) primary wide with OIS, a 32 megapixel telephoto sensor and a 48 megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The 3.26-inch vertical cover screen of the Oppo Find N3 Flip can show all the apps in a miniaturised version.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip has ColorOS 13 version and will get two OS updates.

Its battery is 4,300 mAh can be charged by 44W wired fast charger. Wireless charging is not supported.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with an IPX4 ingress protection against light slashes of water.

