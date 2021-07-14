OPPO launched the new Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G along with Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones in new blue colour variant today.

Price and Availability

The Reno6 Pro 5G will be available in 12GB + 256GB (RAM+ROM) priced at ₹39,990 on Flipkart and across all mainline retailers while the Reno 6 5G will be available in 8GB + 128GB (RAM+ROM) priced at ₹29,990 uniquely on Flipkart. Customers will be able to get both devices starting 20 July.

The new OPPO Reno 6 Series will be available with cashback of up to ₹4000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI Transactions valid till 30 July. The customers can also avail 15% instant cashback when they make payment through Paytm. A cashback of ₹4000 is also available with Bajaj Finserv & ONE EMI Cashback is also available from IDFC First Bank.

The company is also offering an exchange bonus with the purchase of Reno 6 series up to ₹3,000 which is valid till 30 July.

The new Reno 6 series comes with features such as a Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, Reno Glow design, and AI Highlight Video. In addition to this, the Reno 6 Series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in Reno 6 Pro 5G and MediaTek Dimensity 900 in Reno 6 5G.

The OPPO Reno 6 Series also gets 65W SuperVOOC flash charging and Color OS 11.3.

Both the Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Reno 6 5G feature a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the devices have a dedicated color temperature sensor that the company claims will capture colours more accurately.

The phones have a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is HDR10+ certified.

