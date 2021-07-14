Oppo launches Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G in India. Price, features, other details2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2021, 06:19 PM IST
- The new Reno 6 series comes with features such as a Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, Reno Glow design, and AI Highlight Video
OPPO launched the new Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G along with Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones in new blue colour variant today.
Price and Availability
The Reno6 Pro 5G will be available in 12GB + 256GB (RAM+ROM) priced at ₹39,990 on Flipkart and across all mainline retailers while the Reno 6 5G will be available in 8GB + 128GB (RAM+ROM) priced at ₹29,990 uniquely on Flipkart. Customers will be able to get both devices starting 20 July.
The new OPPO Reno 6 Series will be available with cashback of up to ₹4000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI Transactions valid till 30 July. The customers can also avail 15% instant cashback when they make payment through Paytm. A cashback of ₹4000 is also available with Bajaj Finserv & ONE EMI Cashback is also available from IDFC First Bank.
The company is also offering an exchange bonus with the purchase of Reno 6 series up to ₹3,000 which is valid till 30 July.
The new Reno 6 series comes with features such as a Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, Reno Glow design, and AI Highlight Video. In addition to this, the Reno 6 Series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in Reno 6 Pro 5G and MediaTek Dimensity 900 in Reno 6 5G.
The OPPO Reno 6 Series also gets 65W SuperVOOC flash charging and Color OS 11.3.
Both the Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Reno 6 5G feature a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the devices have a dedicated color temperature sensor that the company claims will capture colours more accurately.
The phones have a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is HDR10+ certified.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!