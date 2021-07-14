Oppo launches Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G in India. Price, features, other details

The new OPPO Reno 6 Series will be available with cashback of up to ₹4000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI Transactions valid till 30 July. The customers can also avail 15% instant cashback when they make payment through Paytm. A cashback of ₹4000 is also available with Bajaj Finserv & ONE EMI Cashback is also available from IDFC First Bank.

