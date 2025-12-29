Oppo Pad 5 confirmed to launch in India alongside Reno 15 series: Expected price, specifications and more

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching the Oppo Pad 5 in India soon. The tablet made its debut in China in October, and a Flipkart microsite confirms its India availability while also clearing up some of the key specifications.

The Chinese tech giant has listed the Oppo Pad 5 on the same microsite as the Reno 15, suggesting that the tablet could launch alongside the camera-focused smartphone. The teasers for the Reno 15 have already been shared by Oppo for a few days now, and the phone is expected to make its debut early next month, though an official launch date is yet to be confirmed.

The teaser image for the Pad 5 shows that the tablet will come with a 12.1-inch screen and a 10,050mAh battery. As for the design, it seems Oppo could unveil two colour options for the Oppo Pad 5, one in black and another in pink. The tablet is shown with a single camera setup on the back and uniform bezels on all sides.

Oppo Pad 5 specifications: The Chinese variant of the Pad 5 gives us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming tablet. The Pad 5 sports a 12.1-inch 3K LCD screen with a resolution of 3000×2120 pixels. The panel supports a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, switching between 30Hz and 144Hz, and offers a peak brightness of 900 nits. The device measures just 5.99mm in thickness and weighs 579g.

View full Image Oppo Pad 5 Flipkart page

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Dimensity 9400+ processor and paired with the Immortalis-G925 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 5 features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls.

The tablet is backed by a massive 10,165mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1. It also supports 5G sharing, meaning Oppo phone users can share their mobile data with the tablet seamlessly.

Oppo Pad 5 price: While the India pricing for the Pad 5 will only be revealed during the official launch event, the tablet started in China at a price of 2,599 yuan (around ₹32,000). Meanwhile, the top-end variant of the Pad 5 was priced at 3,599 yuan (around ₹44,500).