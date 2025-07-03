Oppo Pad SE with MediaTek Helio G100 chip, 9,340mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Oppo has launched its new budget tablet in India - Oppo Pad SE - alongside the Reno 14 series. The new tablet comes with a 90Hz LCD display, Android 15 based skin, over 9,000 mAh of battery and support for both 4G and Wi-Fi variants.

Oppo Pad SE specifications: Oppo Pad SE features an 11 inch Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of global peak brightness. The tablet comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio which makes it ideal for viewing content streaming.

The new tablet comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor based on 6nm process and Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with paired with 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a 5MP rear camera on the Oppo Pad SE with support for 1080p 30fps video recording along with a 5MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The tablet runs on ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15. It packs a 9,340mAh battery pack with support for 33W of wired fast charging.

In terms of design, the Oppo Pad SE comes with a dual tone finish to the back with a circular camera module in the middle. The tablet weighs in at 530 grams and has thickness of just 7.39mm.

Oppo Pad SE price: Oppo Pad SE is priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model (Wi-Fi only), ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB model (LTE) and ₹16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant (LTE).

However, Oppo is providing a discount coupon for the first sale which takes the effective starting price of the tablet to ₹12,999.