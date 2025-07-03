Oppo Pad SE with MediaTek Helio G100 chip, 9,340mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Oppo has launched its new budget tablet in India - Oppo Pad SE - alongside the Reno 14 series. The new tablet comes with a 90Hz LCD display, Android 15 based skin, over 9,000 mAh of battery and support for both 4G and Wi-Fi variants.

Oppo Pad SE specifications: Oppo Pad SE features an 11 inch Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of global peak brightness. The tablet comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio which makes it ideal for viewing content streaming.

The new tablet comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor based on 6nm process and Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with paired with 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a 5MP rear camera on the Oppo Pad SE with support for 1080p 30fps video recording along with a 5MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The tablet runs on ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15. It packs a 9,340mAh battery pack with support for 33W of wired fast charging.

In terms of design, the Oppo Pad SE comes with a dual tone finish to the back with a circular camera module in the middle. The tablet weighs in at 530 grams and has thickness of just 7.39mm.

Oppo Pad SE price: Oppo Pad SE is priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model (Wi-Fi only), ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB model (LTE) and ₹16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant (LTE).

However, Oppo is providing a discount coupon for the first sale which takes the effective starting price of the tablet to ₹12,999.

The new Oppo tablet comes in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue colour variants. It will be available to buy on Flipkart, Oppo's own website and offline stores from 8th July onwards.