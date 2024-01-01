Oppo Reno 11 series is expected to make its debut in India and global markets on January 11, 2024, according to a leak from tipster Ishan Agarwal. The leak suggests that the Reno 11 could feature a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 and come with a slightly different camera bump compared to the Chinese version of the smartphone. If these leaks are to be believed, then the Indian variant of the Reno 11 would mark a significant downgrade from the Chinese version, which features the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC underneath.

The tipster also noted that the Oppo Reno 11 Pro could be powered by either the Dimensity 8200 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and support 80W SUPERVOO charging. In addition, the leaks also suggest that both smartphones could get a 32MP telephoto lens and run on Android 14 operating system underneath Oppo's ColorOS 14.

Oppo Reno 11 China specifications:

As per a report by Gizmochina, the Oppo Reno 11 made its debut on the Chinese market with a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Reno 11 Vanilla variant came with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom. For video calls and selfies, there is a dedicated 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro features a 6.74-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The premium smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP telephoto lens.

