Oppo Reno 11 series may launch in India soon. Expected launch date, specs and more
Oppo Reno 11 China variant features 6.7-inch curved OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, and 50MP primary camera. Reno 11 Pro could be powered by Dimensity 8200 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and support 80W charging.
Oppo Reno 11 series is expected to make its debut in India and global markets on January 11, 2024, according to a leak from tipster Ishan Agarwal. The leak suggests that the Reno 11 could feature a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 and come with a slightly different camera bump compared to the Chinese version of the smartphone. If these leaks are to be believed, then the Indian variant of the Reno 11 would mark a significant downgrade from the Chinese version, which features the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC underneath.