Oppo has already confirmed that its Reno 11 series, comprising the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro, will be launched in India on January 12. However, ahead of the launch, some specifications and the price of the vanilla Reno 11 have been leaked online.

Oppo Reno 11 expected specs:

According to a leak by well-known tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the Oppo Reno 11 may feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The premium mid-range smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and run on the company's own Color OS skin based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 11 is likely to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens and an 8MP IMX355 sensor. The front of the smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP sensor to cater for all the selfie and video calling needs.

The Oppo Reno 11 could house a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging via the 67W charger included in the box. The smartphone could be available in two colour options: wave green and rock grey.

Meanwhile, a recent leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal had suggested that the Oppo Reno 11 Pro could be powered by either the Dimensity 8200 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and come with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Oppo Reno 11 expected price in India:

The Oppo Reno 11 Indian variant is expected to be priced around the ₹28,000 mark, giving tough competition to other phones in the segment including the Vivo V29e and Samsung's Galaxy A34. Meanwhile, the higher-end Oppo Reno 11 Pro could be priced at around ₹35,000 in India.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!