Oppo Reno 11 series to debut in India on January 12. Expected price, specs and all you need to know
Oppo has confirmed the launch date for Reno 11 series in India, leaked specs and price revealed. Oppo Reno 11 Indian variant expected to be priced at ₹28,000, Reno 11 Pro at ₹35,000
Oppo has already confirmed that its Reno 11 series, comprising the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro, will be launched in India on January 12. However, ahead of the launch, some specifications and the price of the vanilla Reno 11 have been leaked online.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message