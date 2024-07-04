Oppo Reno 12 5G, Reno 12 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on July 12: Display, processor, and camera details
OPPO India to launch Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G on July 12, 2024, featuring advanced AI capabilities and sleek design. Specifications include 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED displays, 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, and 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
OPPO India is set to launch its highly anticipated Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G smartphones on July 12, 2024. These new models will incorporate advanced AI capabilities and feature a sleek design.