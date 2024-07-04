OPPO India is set to launch its highly anticipated Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G smartphones on July 12, 2024. These new models will incorporate advanced AI capabilities and feature a sleek design.

The Chinese smartphone company has released some specifications ahead of the launch. The Reno12 Pro will showcase a quad-micro curved display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the base model will use Gorilla Glass 7i. Both versions will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors with 10-bit panels. These displays are also designed to perform well in bright outdoor settings, with a peak HDR brightness of up to 1200 nits.

The Reno12 series features an alloy framework, an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, a USB-C port, and a SIM card tray.

In terms of aesthetics, the Reno12 Pro 5G will come in Sunset Gold and Space Brown. Its back is made with Asahi Dragontrail and Panda Glass, divided into a smudge-resistant top half with OPPO's Glow technology and a glossy lower half with a smooth ribbon carrying the OPPO logo. The Reno12 will be offered in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver, the latter featuring OPPO’s Fluid Ripple Texture, which creates a liquid-like illusion on the surface.

Under the hood, the Reno12 series is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, featuring four 2.5GHz Arm Cortex-A78 cores for performance and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores for power efficiency.

Both models come with a 5000mAh battery, supporting 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that can charge the battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 46 minutes, according to OPPO.

In the camera department, the Reno12 Pro is equipped with AI-enhanced features. It includes a 50MP primary camera with Sony’s LYT-600 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP telephoto camera with Samsung’s JN5 sensor offering 2x portrait zoom and up to 20x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera using the IMX 355 sensor. The front-facing camera is a 50MP JN5 sensor.

The standard Reno12 replaces the telephoto camera with a 2MP macro camera using the OV02B10 sensor and features a 32MP front-facing camera with the GC32E2 sensor by GalaxyCore.

