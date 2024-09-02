The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, part of the newly launched Reno 12 5G series, boasts a stylish design, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and an AI-enhanced camera system. Priced at ₹ 36,999, it promises high-end features. Does it deliver on its promise? Read on to find out our review.

Oppo has recently launched its premium smartphone lineup in India, the Oppo Reno 12 5G series, which includes the Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marketed as AI-powered companions designed to enhance daily life, we put the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G to the test to see if it lives up to those expectations.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is available in two configurations: a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant priced at ₹40,999, and a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for ₹36,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The device has three colour options: Nebula Silver, Space Brown, and Sunset Gold. I have been using the Sunset Gold variant. Read on for a detailed review.

Design Oppo upholds its tradition of crafting stylish and sleek devices with the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G. This model boasts a quad-curved glass design and a flat display. Notably, the bezels are barely noticeable, contributing to a comfortable in-hand feel. The punch-hole camera is neatly positioned for selfies.

The device's back showcases a dual-tone design. About 75 percent of the upper portion has a matte finish, while the lower section is shiny and glossy. These two areas are divided by a metallic border that displays Oppo's branding. The triple camera setup is positioned at the top left in a vertical arrangement. Notably, the camera bump is barely noticeable when the phone rests flat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This phone features a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and SIM card tray at the bottom. The power and volume buttons are on the right side, and an IR blaster is at the top. For added durability, Oppo has provided the device with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

Display The Oppo Reno 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch Quad Curved FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. This screen provides a highly immersive viewing experience, boasting a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 394 PPI, ensuring clear visuals and detailed graphics. With a peak brightness of 1500 nits, the display performs well even in bright sunlight. Additionally, the smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking, which demonstrated smooth and responsive performance during testing with no noticeable lag.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is compatible with HDR10 and HDR10+, which provide sharp contrasts and vivid colours, enhancing the multimedia experience.

Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is compatible with HDR10 and HDR10+, which provides sharp contrasts and vivid colours, enhancing the multimedia experience. The manufacturer has also added an Adaptive Tone feature to the display, which automatically modifies colour shades according to the surrounding lighting conditions. Additionally, the Bedtime Mode adjusts the screen to warmer tones by reducing blue light during nighttime, helping to protect the eyes in low-light environments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera This Oppo smartphone has a triple-camera system: a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom capability, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it boasts a 50MP front camera.

When it comes to photography, the primary camera delivers satisfactory performance in well-lit conditions, offering a balanced dynamic range and producing images that are almost natural and sharp. However, facial details in the photos appeared to be slightly softened.

During the low-light conditions, the primary camera offers good-quality pictures, reducing the noise to the best of its capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera sample 1

Camera sample 2

Camera sample 3

Selfie sample

The ultra-wide camera, though slightly underwhelming, may produce images with minor distortion, making it more suitable for group photos. On the other hand, the telephoto lens shines when capturing stunning portraits, becoming a standout feature of the camera system. While the clarity at 2x zoom is not exceptional, the images still exhibit more realistic colours and better saturation.

Regarding video capabilities, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro supports 4K recording at 30fps and 1080p recording at both 30 and 60fps. However, the telephoto lens is limited to 1080p at 30fps. Notably, the selfie camera also allows 4K video recording. The phone includes an ultra-steady mode but is only functional when recording in 1080p with both the front and rear cameras.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro also features AI-driven image editing tools like Eraser 2.0, Smart Lasso, and the AI Clear Face tool. Impressively, the Smart Lasso tool performed exceptionally well, flawlessly removing unwanted objects from photos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Paintover and Remove People tools were less consistent, sometimes leaving smudges behind. Another intriguing feature is AI-Studio, a dedicated app on the device that offers digital avatars based on pre-loaded themes. With this, your photos can be transformed by AI to match the chosen ambience.

AI-generated image sample 1

AI-generated sample 2

Performance and Software Oppo's premium smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, a robust chipset. Running on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14, the device delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks like listening to music and using social media apps without any lag. App navigation is seamless, making it a reliable choice for daily use. Despite having several apps running in the background, the phone maintained solid performance.

During extended gaming sessions with BGMI, the phone experienced minor heating issues. The company recommends using the RAM expansion feature to help alleviate this by providing additional memory space for the device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding the interface, the device includes some pre-installed apps, like the Hot Games section, which we can choose to remove. Oppo also promises three years of software updates and four years of security patches for the device.

Oppo has enhanced the user experience by incorporating new AI features. One such feature is the Smart Sidebar, which intelligently recognizes on-screen content and provides relevant AI-powered tools. Another notable addition is the AI Writer, part of the AI toolbox, which offers text suggestions for emails and social media captions on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. The feature performed adequately, with no significant issues to report.

Battery and charging This smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery. On average, day-to-day usage, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro lasted almost an entire day, during which I navigated apps multiple times and streamed music. However, during extended gaming sessions, I had to charge the device twice a day. This device claims to support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and I was able to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in less than a time span of 45 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Verdict Starting at ₹36,999, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is a strong competitor in its segment. It delivers a crisp and immersive video experience, a sleek design, decent battery life, and a range of AI features, including enhancements to the camera.