Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition review: Adding flair without breaking the bank
Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra edition brings a stylish upgrade at a price of ₹37,999. The limited edition phone is perfect for people who want their phone to stand out without being too flashy.
Oppo recently launched the Manish Malhotra edition of the Reno 12 Pro in a bid to make the 'AI phone' stand out ahead of the upcoming festival season. But do the new design changes justify paying the premium for a special edition phone?
