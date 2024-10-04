Oppo recently launched the Manish Malhotra edition of the Reno 12 Pro in a bid to make the 'AI phone' stand out ahead of the upcoming festival season. But do the new design changes justify paying the premium for a special edition phone?

Unboxing:

Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra edition comes in a black coloured box with golden coloured floral embroidered design with the word 12 boldly outlined, followed by the Oppo and Manish Malhotra branding on the bottom. Inside the box, you are immediately greeted with a black coloured pamphelete as a reminder that this is a special edition phone.

Apart from that, you get the phone itself, a plastic case, some paperwork, an 80W SUPERVOOC charger and a golden-coloured SIM ejector tool.

Design and aesthetics:

The back of the Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition follows the same design elements as the box, with a beautiful golden floral design running from top to bottom, and the matte black background only serves to accentuate the look.

There's a Manish Malhotra and Oppo branding in between the floral design, but otherwise there's no noticeable difference between this phone and the regular Reno 12 Pro.

When you turn the phone on, you are immediately greeted by a golden background with the same floral embroidery. Unfortunately, there are no themes, widgets or other wallpapers to keep the special edition torch burning.

On the software side, you get the same artificial intelligence features as the Reno 12 Pro, including AI Eraser, AI Summary, AI Speak and AI Translator (for browsers), AI Studio, AI Perfect Shot, AI Best Face and BeaconLink (for making Bluetooth-based phone calls). You can find out all this and more in our full Oppo Reno 12 Pro review.

Verdict:

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra edition is priced at ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, which makes it only a ₹1,000 premium for the standard variant.

So should you pay a little more? The Manish Malhotra edition could be a great option for anyone who has already made their mind for buying about buying the Reno 12 Pro and like their phone's design to stand out from the rest without going too over the top.

