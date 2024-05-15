Oppo has set the stage for the grand debut of its highly anticipated Reno 12 Series in China, marking May 23 at 4 PM local time as the official launch date. Following a flurry of speculations in recent weeks, the tech giant has finally confirmed the imminent arrival of its latest lineup, poised to succeed the successful Oppo Reno 11 range.

The upcoming Reno 12 Series is expected to introduce two models, namely the Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, each promising a blend of cutting-edge technology and innovative features. While details regarding the standard Reno 12 model remain under wraps, rumors have shed light on the specifications of its Pro counterpart.

According to several media reports, the Oppo Reno 12 5G could be powered by the newly unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 8250 chipset, also recognized as the Dimensity 8200 Star Speed Edition. This octa-core processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, is touted to deliver top-notch performance, boasting a configuration that includes a prime Arm Cortex A78 core clocked at 3.1GHz, three Arm Cortex A78 performance cores ticking at 3.0GHz, and four Arm Cortex A55 efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. Paired with a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, the device is expected to offer optimized performance across various tasks.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is anticipated to take the gaming experience to new heights, thanks to its employment of the Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. Engineered to elevate gaming performance, this chipset promises immersive graphics, responsive touch, swift network connectivity, and prolonged battery endurance.

In terms of display, the Pro variant is rumored to boast a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ 1.5K curved OLED panel, featuring an impressive brightness of 1600 nits and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With potential configurations offering up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, users can expect a seamless multitasking experience. Operating on the latest Android 14 with Color OS 14 skin, the smartphone is speculated to pack a robust 5000mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging technology.

Camera enthusiasts will likely find the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G to be a compelling choice, as rumors suggest a sophisticated camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor at the rear, accompanied by a high-resolution 50MP front-facing camera for capturing stunning selfies and engaging in crystal-clear video calls.

Furthermore, Oppo is anticipated to unveil the Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro TWS earbuds alongside the Reno 12 Series, promising an immersive audio experience to complement the flagship smartphones.

