Oppo Reno 12 Series set to launch on May 23: Here is everything we expect
Oppo has set the stage for the grand debut of its highly anticipated Reno 12 Series in China, marking May 23 at 4 PM local time as the official launch date. Following a flurry of speculations in recent weeks, the tech giant has finally confirmed the imminent arrival of its latest lineup, poised to succeed the successful Oppo Reno 11 range.