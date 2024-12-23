Oppo has announced the upcoming launch of its Reno 13 series 5G smartphones in India. The series promises enhanced camera capabilities and performance.

Oppo has confirmed the highly anticipated launch of its next-generation flagship smartphones, the Reno 13 series 5G, in India. Following the success of the Reno 12 series earlier this year, the new lineup is expected to include two models: the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, the company has announced that the unveiling will take place soon, as revealed in a teaser post shared on X.

The teaser highlights significant design upgrades, showcasing a premium aluminium frame, a one-piece sculpted glass back.

Visually, the Reno 13 series will sport a triple-camera setup, arranged in a triangular design with two sensors vertically aligned and the third positioned on the side. The camera module also houses an LED flash, speculated to be a ring light, following recent industry trends. The devices are expected to feature flat displays, maintaining a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Although Oppo's teasers are limited, the series' launch in China offers insight into its specifications. The Chinese counterpart of Reno 13 boasts a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with a sharp resolution of 2760x1256 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, featuring an improved GPU for enhanced gaming and faster app performance. A robust 5,600mAh battery supports 80W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick recharges.

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the Reno 13’s 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie capabilities are also impressive, with a 50MP front camera delivering sharp images and videos.