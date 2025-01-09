Oppo has introduced its latest smartphones, the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G, to the Indian market. These devices come equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset and a host of advanced features, compared to its predecessor series.

Oppo Reno 13 Series pricing in India

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is priced at ₹49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. It is offered in two colour options: Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G is selling at ₹37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option available for ₹39,999. Both devices will be available for purchase starting 11 January at 12 pm via Flipkart and Oppo’s official online store.

Oppo Reno 13 Series specifications

Both smartphones run on Oppo's ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and are powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. They feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage, ensuring smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The standard Reno 13 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen offering similar features. Both models are designed with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame for durability.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP front camera present on both devices. The Reno 13 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The standard model includes a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.