Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity chipset, IP69 rating launched in India: Price, specs and more

Oppo has launched its camera focused Reno 14 series in India with new MediaTek SoC, IP 68 + IP69 rating and OLED display. The new phones: Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, come in sub- ₹50,000 price bracket where they will compete with the likes of OnePlus 13s and Vivo V50 series among other devices.

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro price: Oppo Reno 14 will be available to buy in Pearl White and Frost Green colour options. Meanwhile, the Reno 14 Pro comes in Titanium Grey and Opal White variants.

As for pricing, the Reno 14 comes at a price of ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant, ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant.

The Reno 14 Pro, on the other hand, comes at a price of ₹49,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB model and ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant.

The two phones will be available to buy from Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo's own website and offline stores from 8 July.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro specifications: Oppo Reno 14 Pro features a 6.83 inch 1.5K flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brighness. The phone gets 240Hz of touch sampling rate and 3840Hz of PWM dimming along with Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and is paired with Mali-G720 MC7 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the Reno 14 Pro features a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wid angle lens and a 50MP 3.5x periscope lens with OIS. There is a 50MP Samsung JN5 shooter on the front which also supports 4k 60fps video recording just like the rear cameras.

Much like any other Oppo phone, the Reno 14 Pro comes with Android 15 out of the box with ColorOS 15 on top. Oppo has promised 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches with this device.The phone packs a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging.

It comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating which means that the phone should potentially be able to handle being dropped in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes along with cold/hot water jets from any direction.

Oppo Reno 14 specifications: Oppo Reno 14 features a 6.59 inch 1.5K flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front and packs an IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance rating.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. There is support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The primary and periscope camera on the Reno 14 remain the same as its elder sibling but the ultra-wide angle is an 8MP shooter with Samsung OV08D sensor. The front shooter is also the same as Reno 14 Pro with a 50MP lens.