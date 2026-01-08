Oppo Reno 15 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Oppo has launched the Reno 15 in India with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and ColorOS 16. The phone will take on the Realme 16 Pro and OnePlus 15R in the sub- ₹50,000 price bracket.

Oppo Reno 15 price: Oppo Reno 15 is priced at ₹45,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹48,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, and ₹53,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant. The phone comes in three colour variants: Glacier White, Aurora Blue, and Twilight Blue.

The phone will go on sale from 13 January and will be available to buy from Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo Store, and retail outlets.

As part of the launch offers, Oppo is offering a 10% instant cashback on select bank credit cards and UPI transactions. The company will also allow users to avail zero down payment schemes for up to 15 months from all leading financiers.

Moreover, there is a one-year extended warranty and 50% off on the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ on purchase of the phone.

OPPO Reno 15 specifications: The OPPO Reno 15 sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a resolution of 2760 x 1256 pixels. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a peak brightness of 1,200 nits (HBM). It also features 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) processor. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box, with support for five years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

For optics, the Reno 15 features a triple rear camera setup. It comprises a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 116-degree field of view. On the front, it houses a high-resolution 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device is backed by a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.