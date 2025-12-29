Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini price and full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Oppo has confirmed that its Reno 15 series will be launching in India soon. The company has confirmed that it will be launching the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini in India and has been aggressively teasing the features of the upcoming devices. The Reno 15 Pro Mini, Oppo's attempt at the compact flagship, has already been confirmed to arrive in India with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display.

However, ahead of the launch, a new leak has given us a major hint at the complete specs and pricing of the Reno 15 Pro Mini.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini leaked pricing: As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the Reno 15 Pro Mini could come with a box price of ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, the tipster says that its selling price could be lower at ₹59,999.

At this price, the Reno 15 Pro Mini will be slightly higher than the pricing of its two closest competitors: OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE. However, that is to be expected given that the memory RAM shortage has already been leading to price hikes for most newly launched devices.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini leaked specifications: As per the tipster, the Reno 15 Pro Mini could come with a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of brightness (HBM). The device could come in two colour variants: Glacier White and Cocoa Brown.

It is said to come with a thickness of 8.0mm while weighing just 187 grams.

Under the hood, the Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, which is the same SoC seen on earlier Oppo devices like the Reno 14 Pro and K13 Turbo. It is said to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

On the optics front, the phone is tipped to feature a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto shooter. It could pack a 50MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone could come with a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. This would put it squarely between the OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE, with the former featuring a 5,850mAh battery and the latter a 6,500mAh one.