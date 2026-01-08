Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G launched in India: Price, specifications, launch offers and more

Oppo has launched its Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini in India with a focus on camera and design of the devices. The phones comes with a glass back, triple camera system and ColorOS 16 on board.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini price:

Oppo Reno 15 Pro is priced at ₹67,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹72,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB model.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini price:

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno 15 pro speicfications:

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Quad Curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and achieves a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and supports Dolby Vision for an immersive media experience.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (4nm) processor and paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16 based ColorOS 16 with support for 5 years of major OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

For optics, the Reno 15 Pro comes with a 200MP Ultra-Clear primary camera (OIS). It is accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom for cinematic portraits and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it sports a 50MP selfie shooter with autofocus.

The smartphone is fueled by a 6,500mAh Silicon-Carbon battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of durability, the Reno 15 Pro comes with IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. It features a premium glass back with an aluminum frame and measures roughly 7.7mm in thickness while weighing 205g.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini specifications:

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini features a 6.32 inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness (HBM). It features and alow frame with glass back and is protected by Corning Glass 7i for the front panel.The phone comes also comes with IP68/IP69 rating just like its elder sibling.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (4nm) processor and paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16 based ColorOS 16 with support for 5 years of major OS updates and 6 years of security patches.