Oppo Reno 15 series 5G teased for India launch with new design and colours: What to expect

Oppo has teased the India launch of its Reno 15 Series 5G, showcasing new blue and white designs. The lineup is tipped to include four models with AI portrait cameras, big batteries and premium features, with prices expected to start under Rs. 40,000.

Govind Choudhary
Updated22 Dec 2025, 12:31 PM IST
Oppo is gearing up to expand its Reno 15 Series 5G lineup in India, following the smartphones’ debut in China earlier this year. The company has now officially teased the India launch, offering an early look at the design while leaving key details, including pricing and launch dates, undisclosed.

Oppo confirms India launch

Oppo announced the upcoming arrival of the Reno 15 Series 5G in India through a teaser shared on X. The post, captioned “Coming Soon”, confirms that the smartphones will be introduced in the country, although the company has not revealed when the launch will take place.

The teaser video highlights one of the models in blue and white colour options, giving a glimpse of the refreshed design language for the series.

New colourways and refreshed design

The blue variant appears to feature a gradient finish inspired by aurora-like light patterns, while the white version showcases a ribbon-style design on the rear panel. According to earlier reports, this white finish could be linked to the rumoured Reno 15 Pro mini, which is expected to arrive in a Glacier White colourway with a distinctive textured look.

Both colour options reveal a redesigned camera island. The module includes three prominent circular lens rings and an LED flash, with a layout reminiscent of older Pro-level iPhone models.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini tipped to feature Dimensity 8450 and 200MP camera

Four Reno 15 models tipped for India

As per tipster Paras Guglani, also known as @passionategeekz, Oppo may launch as many as four smartphones under the Reno 15 Series 5G in India. The lineup is said to include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15c and the Reno 15 Pro mini, marking an unusually broad release for the brand.

Camera and battery highlights

All four models are expected to feature an AI Portrait Camera, continuing Oppo’s focus on photography-led smartphones. The Reno 15 Pro mini is tipped to stand out with a high-resolution 200 megapixel camera sensor.

The standard Reno 15 could offer a 120x periscope telephoto lens and is reportedly being positioned under Rs. 50,000 in India. Meanwhile, the Reno 15c is said to debut with a large 7,000mAh battery and could be priced below Rs. 40,000, making it a more affordable option in the series.

The Reno 15 Pro may add premium features such as wireless charging support, further differentiating it from the rest of the lineup.

Also Read | OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: Specs, price and features compared

What to expect next

While Oppo has confirmed the India launch of the Reno 15 Series 5G, official specifications, prices and availability details are yet to be announced. More information is expected to surface as the launch date draws closer, with Oppo likely to reveal additional teasers in the coming weeks.

