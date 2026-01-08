Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini launch begins

Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Oppo is all set to launch its Reno 15 series at a event today. The new camera focused devices are all set to take on the OnePlus 15R and Realme 16 Pro series.
Oppo Reno 15 Pro: What's confirmed so far?
Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 200MP ‘ultra-clear’ main shooter. Meanwhile, the phones will also feature a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens, which Oppo says is ‘positioned close to the classic 85mm portrait focal length.’ The third sensor will be a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 100-degree field of view.
The Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini have also been confirmed to come with support for 4K 60fps HDR video recording with all three of the rear camera sensors and even the front-facing shooter.
As for the Reno 15, the vanilla variant will come with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it will pack a 50MP selfie shooter.
The company is also employing its own PureTone technology, which it says will lean towards a ‘clear and vivid look’ and ‘takes the surrounding environment into account rather than isolating the subject too aggressively’.
Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 15 is coming with a triple 50 MP camera setup. This includes a primary camera, ultra-wide angle lens with 100 degree field of view and telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom.
Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Reno 15 is launching in India with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, an aluminium frame and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance rating.
Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Reno 15 series launch event has begun where the company will soon start giving details about the new devices.
Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini will be debuting in India in just a few minutes. A lot of the details about the phones have already been revealed while others will be shared by the Chinese smartphone maker during the company's launch event today.
Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: The Oppo Reno 15 series will debut in India at 12noon. The launch will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. We will also be covering the key highlights from the launch right here.
Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 15 Pro is expected to come with a 6.32 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The phone will compete against the likes of Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s.
Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Reno 15 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. It is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display protection and weigh around 205g.
Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: The Reno 15 series is all set to debut at the company's event starting 12 noon. The Chinese smartphone maker will debut three new devices Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini.