Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini launch begins

Oppo Reno 15 series LIVE Updates: Oppo is all set to launch its Reno 15 series at a event today. The new camera focused devices are all set to take on the OnePlus 15R and Realme 16 Pro series.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro: What's confirmed so far?

Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 200MP ‘ultra-clear’ main shooter. Meanwhile, the phones will also feature a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens, which Oppo says is ‘positioned close to the classic 85mm portrait focal length.’ The third sensor will be a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 100-degree field of view.

The Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini have also been confirmed to come with support for 4K 60fps HDR video recording with all three of the rear camera sensors and even the front-facing shooter.

As for the Reno 15, the vanilla variant will come with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it will pack a 50MP selfie shooter.

The company is also employing its own PureTone technology, which it says will lean towards a ‘clear and vivid look’ and ‘takes the surrounding environment into account rather than isolating the subject too aggressively’.

