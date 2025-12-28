Oppo Reno 15C tipped to launch in India with 120Hz display and 7,000mAh battery: What to expect

Oppo is expected to expand its upcoming Reno 15 lineup in India with the possible addition of a fourth model, the Reno 15C. While the brand has so far officially teased the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini, a new leak suggests that the lineup could be broader than initially anticipated.

Tipster hints at India launch According to a post shared on X by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Oppo may introduce the Reno 15C alongside the other three models in the Indian market. The device is said to be priced under Rs. 40,000, positioning it as a more affordable option within the series.

The tipster also shared key specifications, which appear to differ notably from the Oppo Reno 15C that was recently launched in China. This suggests that the Indian variant could be a distinct model rather than a direct rebrand.

Expected specifications of Oppo Reno 15C (India variant) As per the leak, the India-bound Reno 15C is expected to feature a 6.57-inch full-HD LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the handset is said to sport a triple rear setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it could feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is also rumoured to pack a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. In terms of design, it is said to measure around 8.14mm in thickness and weigh between 189g and 195g.

What to expect next Oppo has yet to officially confirm the India launch or specifications of the Reno 15C. However, if the leak proves accurate, the smartphone could slot in as a feature-rich mid-range option, sitting below the Reno 15 Pro models while offering competitive specifications for its price segment.

