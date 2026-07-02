Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Oppo has launched the Reno 16 series with two new devices, powered by Snapdragon processors and featuring AMOLED displays. Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched devices.

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c price in India:

Oppo Reno 16 is priced at ₹61,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage model costs ₹67,999.

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Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 16c starts at ₹46,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and goes up to ₹49,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage and ₹55,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.

As part of the launch offers, Oppo is offering an instant cashback of 10% on purchases made using SBI, HDFC Bank and select other bank credit cards.

The Reno 16 series will go on sale in India from 9 July via Amazon, Flipkart, the Oppo India online store and leading retail outlets. The smartphones come in Starry White, Stellar Purple and Twilight Violet colour options.

Oppo Reno 16 specifications:

Oppo Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings, meaning it can witstand not being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water but also cold/water jets from any direction for 30 minutes.

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The Reno 16 is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the otpics front, the latest Oppo device comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP selfie shooter with autofocus. The phone also supports 4K HDR video recording at 60fps from all cameras.

The Reno 16 comes with a 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone comes running on Oppo's own ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 with a promise of 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

Oppo Reno 16c specifications: Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 16c eatures a larger 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz Smart Adaptive Refresh Rate and up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Similar to the Reno 16, it also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings

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It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

For photography, the Reno 16c comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view.

The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging., along with AI features

Feature Oppo Reno 16 Oppo Reno 16c Display 6.32-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness 6.57-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz Smart Adaptive Refresh Rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) Rear cameras 50MP main + 50MP 3.5x telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide 50MP main + 50MP 3.5x telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide Front camera 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera Battery 6,700mAh, 80W SuperVOOC 7,000mAh, 80W SuperVOOC RAM & storage Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Operating system ColorOS 16 based on Android ColorOS 16 based on Android Build Aerospace-grade aluminium frame Standard frame IP rating IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K Dimensions 8.22mm thick, 182g 8.44mm thick, 195g

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in