OPPO launched the Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro smartphones on 16 November in China, expanding its premium mid-range lineup with larger batteries, upgraded camera features and new designs. The standard Reno 17 starts at CNY 3,599 (approximately ₹51,000), while the Reno 17 Pro starts at CNY 4,199 (approximately ₹59,000).

Advertisement

The new smartphones are equipped with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera that has 3.5x optical zoom, while the Pro model gets a 200MP primary camera. Another major feature is battery capacity: the Reno 17 has an 8,000 mAh battery, while the smaller Reno 17 Pro has a 7,250 mAh battery. Both have 80W fast charging support and are powered by ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17. OPPO hasn't announced the launch date of its phone in India yet.

OPPO Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro price and availability The OPPO Reno 17 is priced at CNY 3,599 (approximately ₹51,000) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage configuration. Its 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 3,799, CNY 3,999 and CNY 4,899, respectively.

Advertisement

The Reno 17 Pro starts at CNY 4,199 (approximately ₹59,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 4,599, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs CNY 4,999.

Pre-orders have opened in China, with sales scheduled to begin on 20 November. The two smartphones come in Adventure Cat and Cocoa Brown colours, and other white shades, depending on the model.

OPPO Reno 17 series specifications and features OPPO Reno 17 has a 6.56-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of up to 1,800 nits. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The smartphone also sports a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom for photography. It also comes with a 50 MP autofocus front shooter.

Advertisement

The Reno 17 Pro, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset and has a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP OIS primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera.

Both smartphones feature metal frames, IP69K protection and in-display fingerprint sensors.

Also Read | Oppo ColorOS 17 update: Full list of eligible phones and rollout dates

OPPO Reno 17 India launch: What to expect OPPO has yet to reveal the release date for the Reno 17 series in India. However, according to a report by 91mobiles, the standard Reno 17 could arrive in India in December 2026 alongside the Reno 17c.

Tipster Gadgetsdata has also suggested that the Reno 17 could be priced above ₹70,000, while the Reno 17c may cost more than ₹50,000. OPPO has not confirmed these prices as official prices.

Advertisement

It's unclear if the Reno 17 Pro will be available in India. The standard Reno 17 will be marketed in the premium mid-range segment and will surely boast a large battery capacity and a dedicated periscope camera.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.