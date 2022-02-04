Oppo today revealed the price of Reno7 and Reno7 Pro for the Indian Market. The smartphone will be available in two colours.

The Reno7 is to be priced between ₹28,999, while the Pro model will be available at ₹39,999. The Reno 7 Pro will be available from 8 February while the Reno 7 will be available from 18 February.

The Reno7 has a 6.43-inch 90 Hz AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, a triple rear camera system (64 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro), a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W charging support.

The Reno7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.55-inch 90 Hz AMOLED panel, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50 MP main rear camera aided by an ultrawide of unspecified resolution and a 2 MP macro cam, seemingly the same front-facing camera as its sibling, and the same battery capacity, although charging is bumped up ever so slightly to 65W.

