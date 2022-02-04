OPEN APP
Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro 5G launched in India today. Price and other details
Oppo today revealed the price of  Reno7 and Reno7 Pro for the Indian Market. The smartphone will be available in two colours.

The Reno7 is to be priced between 28,999, while the Pro model will be available at 39,999. The Reno 7 Pro will be available from 8 February while the Reno 7 will be available from 18 February.

The Reno7 has a 6.43-inch 90 Hz AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, a triple rear camera system (64 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro), a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W charging support.

The Reno7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.55-inch 90 Hz AMOLED panel, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50 MP main rear camera aided by an ultrawide of unspecified resolution and a 2 MP macro cam, seemingly the same front-facing camera as its sibling, and the same battery capacity, although charging is bumped up ever so slightly to 65W.

