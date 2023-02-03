Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India: Details on price, features and more

Oppo has launched its Oppo Reno 8T 5G in the Indian market today. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage. The latest offering from Oppo runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 with a smart alwayspon display feature. This smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G: Price in India

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999. This mid-range smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Oppo Store and other retail stores starting from Feb 10, 2023. It will be offered in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black colour options.

Interestingly, the manufacturer is offering an exchange offer discount of up to ₹3,000 on the purchase of this handset. Additionally, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and SBI customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G: Features and specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G sports a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and protection of Dragontrail-Star2. It is powered by a Snapdragon 696 5G processor. The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) and also includes expandable virtual RAM up to 8GB.

Speaking of optics, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G houses a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 108MP primary camera sensor. This smartphone carries a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP zoom sensor with 40x microlens at the rear. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with a 32MP camera sensor. The smartphone packs camera features like Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait and Dual-new video.

The latest offering from Oppo runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 with a smart always-on-display feature. This smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is claimed to get charged from 0 to 100 per cent in 45 minutes.

In terms of connectivity options, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G features Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a fingerprint sensor and face recognition technology.