Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India: Details on price, features and more

Oppo has launched its Oppo Reno 8T 5G in the Indian market today. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage. The latest offering from Oppo runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 with a smart alwayspon display feature. This smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

