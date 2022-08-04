Oppo, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its Oppo Reno 8Z 5G in Thailand, today. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch display, featuring a 64MP primary back camera. Powered by the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and Adreno-619 GPU.

Oppo’s Reno 8Z 5G is available in Thailand at a price of approximately Rs. 28,600 for its 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

The Oppo phone runs on ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. This handset is a dual-SIM smartphone supported by v5.1 connectivity. In terms of battery backup, the mobile packs a 4,500mAh battery supported by 33W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner and face recognition for secure biometric authentication.

The handset from Oppo comes in Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold colors. As per the Chinese tech giant, the handset is available for pre-orders till August 18, 2022. Although, Oppo is yet to announce its plan to launch this smartphone in India and global markets.

Oppo’s Reno 8Z 5G comes with a dual-SIM handset. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 with a display of 6.43-inch with full-HD (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. Offering up to 600 nits of peak brightness in maximum exposure mode, the Oppo phone is certified to reduce blue light to less than 12.5 per cent. Interestingly, the smartphone is also Amazon Prime Video and Netflix HD certified.

The smartphone features an 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM that can be extended up to 5GB. Equipped with 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, the handset can be extended up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm 695 SoC which is also coupled with Adreno 619 GPU.

Talking about the camera features, the Oppo smartphone hovers a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary Dual Orbit Lights AI Portrait sensor. It also has a 2MP mono sensor and a 2MP bokeh macro lens. The back camera can record up to 1080 videos at 30fps and video capability of slow motion up to 720 at 120fps. The device also features a 16MP selfie camera which supports video recording up to1080 at 30fps.