Oppo Reno 8Z 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Details on price, specs2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 08:12 PM IST
- Oppo’s Reno 8Z is available in Thailand at a price of approximately Rs. 28,600 for its 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.
Listen to this article
Oppo, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its Oppo Reno 8Z 5G in Thailand, today. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch display, featuring a 64MP primary back camera. Powered by the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and Adreno-619 GPU.