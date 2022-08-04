Oppo Reno 8Z 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Details on price, specs

The smartphone features an 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM that can be extended up to 5GB. Equipped with 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, the handset can be extended up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm 695 SoC which is also coupled with Adreno 619 GPU.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}