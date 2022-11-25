Oppo Reno 9 series debuts with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Android 13: Check details

Oppo Reno 9 series debuts with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Android 13: Check details2 min read . 12:43 PM IST
- Oppo Reno 9 series consists of Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. All three handsets run on Android 13 operating system
Oppo Reno 9 series is now official in China. The series comprises three smartphones - Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The latter comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while the other two runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Oppo Reno 9) and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (Oppo Reno 9 Pro). All three handsets run on Android 13 operating system and offer up to three camera sensors at the back.
Here’s a look at features, price and other details of the newly-launched Oppo phones
Oppo Reno 9 is offered in Gold and Black colour options. The smartphone packs up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. There are three models of the phone - 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB priced at RMB 2499 (approx ₹28,600), RMB 2699 ( ₹30,900 approx) and RMB 2999 (around ₹34,300), respectively.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080x2412 pixel resolution. The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and offers 800 nits of peak brightness. There is an under display fingerprint scanner as well. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.
For optics, the device has a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens. There is a 32MP front snapper for selfies. Oppo Reno 9 houses a 4,500mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
The Oppo Reno 9 Pro costs RMB 3499 (around ₹40,000) for 16GB + 256GB and RMB 3,799 (around ₹43,500) for 16GB + 512GB. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor and has a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset features 93 percent screen-to-body ratio with 800nits peak brightness.
It runs on ColorOS 13 operating system based on Android 13. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.
On the camera front, the Reno 9 Pro gets a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it boasts of a 32MP camera on the front.
Oppo Reno9 Pro+ has two models - 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. They are priced at RMB 3999 (around ₹45,700) and RMB 4399 (approx ₹50,300), respectively. The phone is offered in Gold, Blue, and Black colour variants.
The handset features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and runs Android 13-based ColorOS out of the box. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
To perform camera duties, the handset boasts of triple camera setup at the back. There is a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The device gets a 32MP snapper at the front for selfies.
